Short Interest in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Grows By 63.1%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the December 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.28. 1,279,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,161. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 75,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.04.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio