Short Interest in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Decreases By 61.9%

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE SRLP traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. 28,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,484. The company has a market cap of $384.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.49. Sprague Resources has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 42.63%. On average, analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.63%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.49%.

SRLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth $29,048,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sprague Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sprague Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

