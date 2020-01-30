Short Interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Increases By 13.6%

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $64.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 142 shares of company stock worth $8,373 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after acquiring an additional 674,748 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after acquiring an additional 642,179 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,142,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,883,000. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

