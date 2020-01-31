Short Interest in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Decreases By 5.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 16,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

