Short Interest in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Drops By 20.6%

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:STT traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,660. State Street has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 17,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,287,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,901,370.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in State Street by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in State Street by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

