Short Interest in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Declines By 17.1%

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 72,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,010,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.25% of Steel Connect worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Connect stock opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $92.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Steel Connect has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.15 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Connect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

