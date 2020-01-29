Short Interest in Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Increases By 72.4%

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the December 31st total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ WISA opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 462.87% and a negative net margin of 694.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

