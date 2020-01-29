Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Declines By 25.9%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 1.22% of S&W Seed worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 2,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,477. The company has a market capitalization of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.20.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

