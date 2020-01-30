Short Interest in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Expands By 20.6%

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Synalloy stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Synalloy has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $118.22 million and a PE ratio of -68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter.

In other Synalloy news, CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,549.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,864.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,004.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,695 shares of company stock worth $158,712 over the last quarter. 8.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 38.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the third quarter worth about $239,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1,017.6% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 165,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 150,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

