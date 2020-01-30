Short Interest in T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Decreases By 17.3%

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TTOO opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.00. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.38.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTOO shares. ValuEngine raised T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners raised T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,369 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $830,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth about $544,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth about $235,000. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

