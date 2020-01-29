Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Increases By 118.4%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, an increase of 118.4% from the December 31st total of 164,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tantech stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tantech as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tantech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.

