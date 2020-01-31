Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Increases By 13.7%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,730,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 11,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.65. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

