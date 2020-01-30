Short Interest in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Drops By 20.9%

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 851,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 75,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TLK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. 80,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn (NYSE:TLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

