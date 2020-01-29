Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Decreases By 21.8%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,637.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,598,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of TCBI opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

