Short Interest in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Rises By 11.2%

TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 3,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,786. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 million. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

