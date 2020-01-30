Short Interest in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Declines By 12.6%

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 254,800 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 91.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $130.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

