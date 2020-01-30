Short Interest in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Drops By 23.6%

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 425,900 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the December 31st total of 557,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NYSE TG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 64,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,263. The firm has a market cap of $719.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $253.85 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,099,000 after buying an additional 94,262 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tredegar by 43.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 54,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tredegar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend