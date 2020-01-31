Short Interest in Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Drops By 5.2%

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $165.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.40. Tyme Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $329,800. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is Forex?