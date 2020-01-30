Short Interest in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Drops By 10.3%

Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,600 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 501,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of UVV traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.95. 6,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,598. Universal has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $475.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,414 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

