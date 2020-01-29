Short Interest in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Expands By 23.9%

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,938.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $151,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,444,333 shares in the company, valued at $39,849,147.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,767 shares of company stock valued at $864,627. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 135.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. 3,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,375. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $859.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $229.64 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 22.28%.

UVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

