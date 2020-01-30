Short Interest in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Increases By 17.4%

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,670,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 22,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. 555,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,111,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Vale has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $14.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 62.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 7.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vale by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,738,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

