Short Interest in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Drops By 25.0%

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 468,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 218,287 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valhi by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,304,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Valhi by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,701. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Valhi has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $569.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 3.22.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 17.99%.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

