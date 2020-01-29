Short Interest in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Increases By 58.2%

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the December 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $151,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,919. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

