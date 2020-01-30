Short Interest in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Expands By 15.7%

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30,937.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1,083.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.96.

WRB opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

