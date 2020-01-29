Short Interest in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Declines By 30.2%

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.39. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

