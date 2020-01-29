Short Interest in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Rises By 39.8%

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WW opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Weight Watchers International has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.24.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Weight Watchers International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $546,189.84. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,151,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,240,000 after acquiring an additional 433,790 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,101,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,650,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WW. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.91.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

