Short Interest in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Decreases By 14.8%

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 119,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $36,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,230. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

WTBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market cap of $394.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.71. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

