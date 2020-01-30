Short Interest in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Increases By 15.2%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,105 shares of company stock worth $4,770,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WAL shares. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,861. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

