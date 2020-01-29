Short Interest in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Expands By 35.1%

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 31st total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

WTM traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, reaching $1,102.11. The stock had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $885.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1,131.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,084.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.39.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,650,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 47,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,450,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,988,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,386,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

