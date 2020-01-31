Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Expands By 13.7%

Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.79% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WTT stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46. Wireless Telecom Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.98.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating