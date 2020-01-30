Short Interest in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Rises By 15.3%

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,990,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 21,680,000 shares. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Wright Medical Group has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $32.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $212.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wright Medical Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lance A. Berry sold 108,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $3,213,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $5,562,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,913 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,744. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,939,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,866 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,234,000. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,510 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMGI shares. Leerink Swann cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northcoast Research cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $32.00 to $30.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds