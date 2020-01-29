Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Declines By 84.5%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 22,860,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3.88. 1,329,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,919,014. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

