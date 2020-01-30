Short Interest in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Increases By 14.3%

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.08. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $88.52 and a one year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 368.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,285,000 after buying an additional 348,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $25,858,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $26,123,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Risk Tolerance