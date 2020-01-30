Short Interest in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Increases By 21.0%

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

Zoetis stock opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $143.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin