SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

SIBN has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

SIBN opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $527.86 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 54.85%. Equities analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $740,400.00. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,550 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after purchasing an additional 463,874 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 222,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

