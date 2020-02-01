Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 98.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,288,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 2,991.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,078,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,942 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 66.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,937,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 8.6% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBGL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,387. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level