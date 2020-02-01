Sidoti Increases MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Price Target to $120.00

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Sidoti’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of MSA traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.96 and its 200 day moving average is $116.65. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $96.01 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,074,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,795.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?