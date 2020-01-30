Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Major Shareholder Sells $665,000.00 in Stock

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,849,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,914,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.91 and a quick ratio of 15.91. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Siebert Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $13.50.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 45.20%. The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Siebert Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

