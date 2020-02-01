Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIEGY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company had a trading volume of 123,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. Siemens has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $66.74.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.609 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Siemens’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. Siemens’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

