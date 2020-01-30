Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €36.80 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.71 ($47.33).

Siemens Healthineers stock traded down €0.55 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €43.78 ($50.90). 532,211 shares of the company were exchanged. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

