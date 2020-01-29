Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($42.79) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($45.93) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €40.71 ($47.33).

ETR:SHL opened at €42.86 ($49.83) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.12.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

