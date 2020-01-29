Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

TSE:SIA traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.21. 18,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74. Sienna Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of C$17.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 188.43.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.29). The company had revenue of C$167.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$19.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.89.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes