Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSRR. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares in the company, valued at $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

