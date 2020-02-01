Sierra Wireless, Inc. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $174.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.16 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. Sierra Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

SWIR opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $356.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.90. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at $1,394,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 25.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

