Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sify Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Sify Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 48,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Sify Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

