SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Up 47.5% in January

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SigmaTron International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,475 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SigmaTron International as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGMA opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $74.86 million during the quarter.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

