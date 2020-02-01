Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $145.00 Average PT from Analysts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Hovde Group cut shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $141.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Signature Bank has a one year low of $111.91 and a one year high of $148.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

