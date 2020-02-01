Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $302.60. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $295.10, with a volume of 1,455,427 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 314.68.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Nigel Rudd sold 50,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £161,500 ($212,444.09).

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (LON:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

