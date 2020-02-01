Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €24.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.96 ($31.35).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?