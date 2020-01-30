Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

SLGN stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,194,000 after buying an additional 51,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,060,000 after buying an additional 231,494 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 8.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,014,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio